Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
Jul 11

This article is shit. If you want YA fiction marketed as non YA fiction. That’s Sanderson. People like him so much cause he writes for children but marketed for adults. And then he went woke.

Bad article.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture