Brandon Sanderson’s $6 Million Crowdfunding Success Proves “Get Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Always True
Brandon Sanderson just raised over $6 million in two days for his Hoid’s Storybook Collection on BackerKit, proving that the “get woke, go broke” mantra doesn’t apply when you’re smart enough to hide your politics behind effective marketing. The fantasy author has mastered something Hollywood is only now learning: you can fill your work with LGBTQ propaganda as long as you don’t advertise it that way.