One of the people who threw Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene under the bus was The Stormlight Archive author Brandon Sanderson. In a comment on his most recent YouTube update, Sanderson explains why he unfollowed and then refollowed Greene on Instagram during the PR crisis.

A week ago, Daniel Greene was canceled by a woke mob attacking him after Naomi King made a video accusing him of sexual assault. King eventually proved her own undoing with more rambling videos showing multiple stories that didn’t make sense together, making it clear it was an angry, mentally ill ex who wanted revenge on him for using her.

Greene quickly capitalized, and virtue signaled to the woke in his uncancellation, respecting King’s they/them pronouns she uses in her mental illness throughout the video where he showed her insanity, and also proclaiming he’s bisexual and that his fiancée Kayla approves of him going and sodomizing other men.

Brandon Sanderson quietly joined the mob, which canceled Greene during the initial accusations, and he unfollowed him on Instagram, which was pretty obvious as Sanderson doesn’t follow a lot of people. Greene has always been a defender of Sanderson, promoting him relentlessly, so it was odd to see the author do so.

As the virtue signal backfired for so many, Sanderson re-followed Greene as soon as the coast was clear, joining all of the cowards who threw their friend under the bus for virtue points and then came back. It shows how susceptible to online clout people are, even including someone as big as Sanderson, who could have used his position to defend Greene or, at the very least, show that he wasn’t just going to abandon someone for quick cancel mob virtue points.

Now, Sanderson’s thrown his team under the bus claiming it wasn’t him in a YouTube comment in his most recent update video asking about the Greene unfollowing.

In the update, several people voiced their opinions in the comments that Sanderson was a coward and opportunist for doing so to Greene. One commentor, @bryanmullen4690 defended Sanderson, saying, “for everyone giving brandon a hard time about DG, he has refollowed him...btw, i do not recall him making any negative statements. he simply unfollowed when thisngs went bad, then got new information and adjusted. RELAX”

Sanderson chimed in in the replies to explain himself, “Yeah, it was quite the week, wasn't it? My team had already unfollowed by the time I woke up. We had a big conversation about it, and I decided (with most of the team suggesting it) we would wait for more information. Glad that we did. False accusation are rare, and but they DO happen. And the internet is very quick to pile on always. I recognize it's sometimes important for me to say something about relevance events, but it's frustrating when people always want me to jump right in, when my natural instincts as a person are to listen, investigate, and learn. Daniel deserves credit for his handle of this as well as he did.”

In this, he throws his team under the bus for doing so, which begs the question, why does he have a team that makes moves like this without asking him? Is it the same team that led him to change his stance on the LGBTQ+ agenda and add gay romance into The Stormlight Archive at the expense of the story and fan reception?

It’s an odd statement, and moreover, saying false accusations are “rare” seems to cast a judgment on himself, showing that he’s learned nothing from the lesson, much like Greene has learned little and is still virtue signaling to the woke crowd even after they turned on him en masse.

