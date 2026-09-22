Brandon Sanderson, the author who completed Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time after Jordan’s death and has spent years defending Amazon’s television adaptation in public, has finally conceded the show failed to live up to the books. It is the closest Sanderson has come to saying outright what most of the fandom concluded years ago, and it caps off a long, uncomfortable arc for an author who once called the show’s scripts “fantastic.”
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