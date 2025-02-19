Fandom Pulse

Feb 19, 2025

I doubt Martin or Rothfuss will finish. If they do. Yes it will be a big event. But what could have been? Maybe they don’t care about their legacy. Fans do.

Feb 19, 2025

I think Rothaus’s should let Sanderson finish the third book for him.

