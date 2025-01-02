Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Davis's avatar
Richard Davis
Jan 2, 2025

I've always felt that Sanderson was wildly overrated as an author. I now feel free to say so. Thank you, Brandon!

Reply
Share
eddified's avatar
eddified
Jan 3, 2025

"Let's Go Brandon!"

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture