Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Felix Austriacus's avatar
Felix Austriacus
Jan 5, 2025Edited

Well, if what Sanderson says about the editing is true it seems it is not the quantity of editing that is the problem but the quality.

"Sensitivity editing" is worse than worthless: it does harm to the story and makes anything it touches less enjoyable.

And that is apparently precisely the kind of "editing" that was (exclusively?) done to and inflicted upon the disappointing 'Wind and Truth'.

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
Jan 4, 2025

I don’t buy it, it appears to me he’s trying to play both sides to avoid a mass exodus, his writing has clearly declined and went woke… he’s try to please everyone, which will end up pleasing no one. Trying to please these woke activists like he’s been doing will never work, they will never be happy and will suck him dry as we are seeing now.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture