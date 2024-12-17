Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Tobler's avatar
Joshua Tobler
Dec 19, 2024

A boycott happens when you want a product or service, but choose not to buy it in order to punish the provider.

These games won't do well, not because of a formal boycott, but because the games aren't good, and people don't want to spend money on things that aren't good.

Reply
Share
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Dec 17, 2024Edited

They may have at least found the "Modern Audience" with the Witcher 4.

Idiots who think they know about the Lore and refuse to believe the Game is Retconning the Books and Games.

Normies are why Gatekeeping is so important, and why these people shouldn't be allowed into ANY Community.

CDPR died after all the Talent left Post Witcher 3, and they opened a Studio a Commifornia.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture