A boycott has been called for against CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

X user Yorch Torch Games issued the call for the boycott. He wrote, “Gamers, Let's boycott The Witcher 4 and Intergalactic. Just by the trailers alone? Yes, just by the trailers alone.”

Many in the responses appeared to take up the call. One shared a meme showing a gamer walking away from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Another shared a Spongebob meme stating, “My wallet identifies as non-buy-nary.”

Another wrote, “The trailers tell me everything I honestly need to know. I identify as Non-Buy,Ninary until Western studios remove the rot deep inside their studios, or until they cease to exist. I don't much care which at this point, because the Eastern Studios make them irrelevant.”

Others pushed back. One person wrote, “You do you brother. I'm on a case by case person. I'll be cautiously optimistic about Witcher 4 because CD Projekt has let me down only 1 and repaired Cyberpunk into a fantastic game. I'll be the first one to call out bulls**t as I see it. So far I have no specific reason to do so based on a trailer.”

Another wrote, “I am not really down with calling for boycotts. I believe each gamer should make their own decisions on how they approach these titles. But here is one thing we don't have to do, REMAIN QUIET. We absolutely should be extremely vocal long before they release in hopes companies can be made to see the light and know the consequences for disregarding our interest and care for their IPs. All the other crash and burn titles this past couple of years did not need an organized call for boycotting. Gamers know what they want.”

This new call to specifically boycott these two games comes in the wake of former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz calling for a moratorium on all purchases of AAA games for two years.

Back in April, Grummz wrote on X, “Calling on all game[r]s to NOT buy any AAA titles for the next 2 years that do this. Play your Steam backlog. You will send a very clear message.”

He added, “Lara Croft did nothing wrong, and does not need fixing.”

He recently reiterated this call-to-action writing on X, “I made a plan with everyone in March to take down DEI in AAA gaming, specifically targeting Ubisoft: 1) Point out wokeness 2) Reach out to YouTubers 3) 2 Years of non-buying woke AAA to stop the spread. Are you feeling the impact yet? We've got more for you in 2025.”

What do you make of this call to boycott both The Witcher 4 and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?

