Box office analyst and critic OMB Reviews declared that Marvel Studios’ latest release Captain America: Brave New World is “failing in every single respect.”

Captain America: Brave New World had a domestic opening weekend of $88.5 million and an international opening of $92.4 million for a global gross of $180.9 million.

The film is the worst performing Captain America film if you factor in inflation. The very first Captain America film, Captain America: The First Avenger grossed $65 million in its domestic opening. If you factor in inflation that is $91.8 million.

The film performed worse than Captain America: The Winter Soldier without even factoring for inflation. That film grossed $95 million in its opening weekend.

In a recent video upload, OMB Reviews broke down the box office numbers for Captain America: Brave New World and said, “This is the worst opening for a Captain America film in the entire history of the franchise whether we are comparing the total domestic numbers adjusted for inflation — having an actual apple to apples comparison. … Even comparing the estimated ticket sales for the domestic opening and even further comparing this to a similar result or at least a similar release schedule over the President’s Day weekend in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. This film is failing in every single respect.”

When looking at total tickets sold, OMB Reviews estimated that Captain America: Brave New World only sold 6,321,429 tickets.

He explained, “Today, a current ticket price is around $14 on average. We know that most of the tickets sold for this movie are going to be either 3D, IMAX 3D, IMAX or some premium formatted screen. So $14, I think, is being quite generous here.”

That is significantly lower than Captain America: The First Avenger, which sold 8.2 million tickets in its opening weekend. It went on to sell 22.2 million tickets throughout its run.

The Winter Soldier sold 11.6 million tickets in 2014 and went on to sell 31.7 million in its entire run. Civil War sold 20.7 million tickets in 2016 and went ton to sell a total of 47.1 million.

Later in his analysis, OMB Reviews shared that the film likely needs to make $600 million in order to break even if one believes the $180 million budget that a number of trade outlets such as Deadline, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter claim. However, as he notes in the video, Marvel Studios film budgets are typically at least $100 million more than initial reports.

He shared, “Not looking that great even on an average performance run.”

He then noted that it is much more likely based on reshoots and other rumors and reporting that the film had a budget of around $300 million. If that is the case the movie would need a break even between $750 million and $850 million.

OMB Reviews said, “This film is in trouble no matter how you spin it. The question is just going to really be: How much money does this lose? Not if it’ll lose money.”

On top of the poor performance in its opening weekend at the box office, the film also received poor audience scores indicating the film is unlikely to have good word of mouth.

It received a B- CinemaScore.

On IMDb, the film has a 6.1 out of 10 rating and an unweighted mean of 5.9 from 35,000 reviews.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an average audience score of 80%.

What do you make of Captain America: Brave New World’s box office returns for its opening weekend?

