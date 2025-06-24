Boutique publisher Grok! Comics have announced the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for Thief in the Night #2. This superhero comic recalls the fun writing of the Bronze Age of Marvel and DC, combined with 90s extreme artwork. Bill Raupp, founder and the head creator force behind Grok Comics, had this to say about the title: "Thief in the Night is everything I love about comic books. A fun and action-packed story combined with extremely exciting artwork."

The Thief in the Night series of comics is about Eli Caldwell, a championship-level MMA fighter whose life was dramatically altered by tragedy within his own family. Lost and not sure how to change for the better, he is mentored by Remnant hero South Hawk. Through this discipleship, Eli is transformed into the crimefighter Thief in the Night. With this newfound path, Eli works closely with South Hawk and the rest of the Remnants as true heroes fighting for what’s right.

Issue #2 picks up with Eli finally getting the hang of his work as a crimefighter when he is faced with his most difficult challenge. All the kicking and punching in the world can’t always alter someone’s mindset, especially the ferocious villain Pure H8. Cyler City is the stage for their confrontation with the fate of its populace in the balance.

Bill steps in as the writer on this issue with a 2nd story by longtime collaborator Jose Cruze. Along for the ride is one of the best artists to work with at Grok, Carlos Rodrigo. He has been in the industry for years, and you have seen his work on several other Grok Comics titles.

Bill explains why he created Grok Comics. “I’ve always been a fan of comics, but started getting a distaste for how dark and grim some of the heroes have been getting over the last decade. Grok Comics stands for heroes being truly good guy,s but with that comes terribly evil villains. Which I like because then it’s that much more satisfying when our heroes come out on top.”

You can find the link to Grok’s new campaign below, which also includes Issue #0 & #1 of the same title.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/grokcomics/thief-in-the-night