Boundless Publishing has ceased trading after less than six months in business, marking the end of a company that tried to resurrect the failed crowdfunding model that destroyed its predecessor, Unbound Publishing. The collapse exposes the problem with publishers that use new Kickstarters to pay for previous campaign fulfillments.

According to Printweek, Boundless ceased trading on August 1st and was placed into voluntary liquidation on August 19th. Joint liquidators Lila Thomas and Jessica Leeming of FRP Advisory reported an estimated total deficiency of £33,934 for non-preferential creditors, with total estimated deficiency for members reaching £683,585.

The company's failure was entirely predictable. Boundless had acquired the assets of Unbound Publishing in March for a mere £50,000, inheriting a business model that had already proven unsustainable. Unbound collapsed with £2.4 million owed to creditors, including over 200 authors and agents plus nearly 8,000 website customers who never received their promised books.

CEO Archna Sharma initially promised to pay Unbound's historic debts but quickly backtracked when reality hit. "We simply do not have the cash at the moment to make further historic goodwill payments," Sharma wrote to authors. "What cash we have is focused on paying the salaries of our employees, ensuring our current committed publishing program is a success, and ensuring all royalties arising from the inception of this new company are paid on time."

The promise proved hollow. Within months, Boundless couldn't even pay its own employees, let alone the authors it had promised to compensate. The company's business model was flawed from the start: trying to resurrect a failed crowdfunding operation while carrying the debt burden of its predecessor.

Crowdfunding publishers face a structural problem that makes long-term success nearly impossible. They collect money upfront from backers, spend it on operations and previous obligations, then rely on new campaigns to fund fulfillment of earlier promises. This creates a Ponzi scheme dynamic where each new project must generate enough revenue to cover previous commitments plus current expenses.

Unbound fell into this exact trap, using money from new crowdfunding campaigns to pay for previous projects while debts mounted and obligations multiplied. The model works temporarily when campaigns are successful and growing, but collapses rapidly when funding slows or production costs exceed projections.

The tabletop gaming industry has seen similar failures with companies like Cool Mini Or Not (CMON) experiencing severe cash flow problems due to identical issues. Publishers that depend on continuous crowdfunding to meet existing obligations are essentially running financial pyramid schemes that must eventually collapse.

Boundless attempted to transition to a "more traditional model" for future publishing, but the company never had sufficient capital to make this transition while servicing inherited debts. Sharma's claim that she was "trying to fix" the mess she inherited ignored the mathematical impossibility of her situation.

The collapse hurt authors who had been promised royalty payments that never materialized. These writers had counted on promised payments for mortgage payments, school fees, and other essential expenses, only to discover that their publisher had spent their money on operational costs.

Left-wing comic book activist Alex De Campi, whose biggest claim to fame remains being mentioned in comic artist Ed Piskor's suicide note, publicly blasted the company after learning her expected $8,000 in royalties wouldn't be paid. Her lengthy social media rant revealed the desperation of authors who had trusted an unsound business model.

De Campi's complaint that Boundless called the owed royalties "historic goodwill payments" highlighted the company's attempt to rebrand legal obligations as voluntary gestures. This semantic manipulation couldn't change the financial reality that Boundless lacked the resources to honor commitments made by its predecessor.

