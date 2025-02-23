Now that the controversy’s died down, both Fantasy News BookTuber Daniel Greene and Naomi King seem to be trying to milk their YouTube channels for all they’re worth, releasing dueling videos to slam each other in what appears to be naked attempts to milk the drama.

Two weeks ago, Naomi King accused Daniel Greene of sexual assault in a long, crying video where her story didn’t sound quite right. Despite this, several prominent BookTubers and podcasters disavowed Greene, resulting in his own discord rioting against him.

When the details finally emerged, it appeared as if Naomi King was upset by someone who led her on and used her in a drug-fuelled Vegas trip with a man who had a steady girlfriend. These actions should be condemned, and all of the parties involved are degenerates, including Daniel Greene’s fiancé, who he says in a recent video allows him to pursue sexual relations with men because of his alleged bisexuality.

It's a hallmark of mainstream popularity that the people involved are degenerate, that way they can be controlled by their masters in mainstream fantasy publishing.

Daniel Greene released a video this week returning to Fantasy News, saying he was going to be moving on and getting back to normal in the introduction to the video, where he immediately went to push his merchandise to exploit the situation. It started to seem as if this was all a ploy for attention.

Then, despite “getting back to normal”, he dropped another three-minute video on the topic attacking Naomi King again. At this point, it became obvious that he wasn’t just defending himself from baseless accusations, but he saw an opportunity to milk drama for extra clicks on the channel.

Naomi King is doing much the same, releasing a new one-hour video to ramble about Daniel Greene again. She defends herself saying that he “has everything,” and she knew she was going to be fighting an uphill battle against him in the process.

“I am not accusing him of rape and I never did, but I understand that that’s what was taken away from the video,” she said.

If she didn’t, the point of this entire controversy alludes to anyone with a modicum of discernment.

While the lengthy video is all but impossible to watch, at this point in the process, it’s obvious that she’s thriving off the dopamine hits of so many people tuning into her controversy after a string of failures on her YouTube channel as well.

Both parties seem to be milking this for all it’s worth at this point, making it difficult to feel bad for anyone, as both of them acted poorly on a Las Vegas trip, both clearly regret it, but both have not accepted the true moral implications of leading hedonistic lifestyles being the true problem in the situation.

They’re getting rewarded for their degenerate behavior, and at this point, that’s the evil of mainstream entertainment in a nutshell, and it’s won’t get better until all of these destructive lifestyles are rejected.

