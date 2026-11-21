In the 2000s, Tor Books was the undisputed heavyweight champion of fantasy book publishing. They had the best books with the best covers. It was all but assured that one could grab a book at random and come away with a new favorite author. In this era in which Tor could seemingly do no wrong, they were publishing a series of books that, upon inspection, did not seem like my sort of thing: The “North America’s Forgotten Past” series, as it is officially titled. Written by the husband-and-wife duo of Michael Gear & Wendy O’Neal-Gear.

If you were buying fantasy books in the 2000s, odds are you saw these lovely covers and walked right past them, but I’m here to tell you that’s a mistake. I’ll get to the review of my favorite one in a moment, but let me sell you on this series.

These books are phenomenally written. Michael is the author, and both he and his wife are highly educated archaeologists and anthropologists with an extensive knowledge of the native american tribes across North America. This pedigree is evident across the series, as each book is a self-contained story based in different periods of pre-colonial North America with different tribes that lived in that era. They bring this knowledge to bear when describing everything from the culture, the customs, the clothing, the living habits, and the weaponry. This is the only series I’ve seen that uses the Atlatl weapon (look it up).

And on top of that, the books are very good stories. Often, each book is a different kind of story. People of the Mist is a whodunnit murder mystery. People of the Raven is a war story. People of the Masks is a best friends escaping danger story. All self-contained, unconnected stories aside from one duology. But People of the Lakes was one that captivated me the most.

People of the Lakes is a Native American Lord of the Rings.

The book is about a motley crew of strangers sent on a quest up the river to destroy an evil, cursed mask by tossing it into the holy waters of a waterfall. They are pursued by tribes who seek to steal the mask to use its power for themselves. Though far from being a 1:1 translation, it’s the very heart and soul of an epic fantasy and I loved every minute of it. As with the best epic quest stories, it does not feel as if you are being told the story, but as if you are there with them the entire time.

People of the Lakes starts in the modern era, as do all of the “People of” books. In the narrative, its usually about some archaeologists or someone finding an item or area relevant to the characters or people of the story. While it’s interesting and helps establish important lore and cultural information, I usually found them to be boorish and heavy-handed with the White Guilt being laid on thick. They usually play out like a Captain Planet skit with muh evil white people destroying a native american site or digging up some artifacts they shouldn’t. It’s not even subtle; the modern-day characters might as well be lecturing you to your face.

Fortunately, these are usually a prologue, and once they’re over, you never go back. Now the story proper begins. People of the Lakes is about the tribes who built the massive burial mounds found in areas of the Mississippi and Ohio River Valley. It starts with and is centered primarily around Star Shell, whose husband, Mica Bird, is the owner of The Mask of Many Colored Crow. The Mask is believed to be cursed, but it also grants great Power to whoever wears it.

Here’s where I have to stop and explain Power. In the Gear’s books, fantastical elements and magic are IMPLIED, but never explicitly shown or explained. Usually referred to as “Power” most of the time, it can be interpreted in different ways. It can be thought to be mere superstitious belief on the part of the characters, but there are events and unexplained phenomena in relation to the characters that are possible through a phantasmal force working for or against them. It’s an interesting tightrope the authors walk to try and explain fantastic elements without going fully into a magic system or committing fully to the spiritual deities these people believed in.

Nevertheless, the Mask is very much this book’s One Ring. Looking at it brings about a sense of foreboding and fear. Wearing it is thought to bring one power…at the expense of your heart opening itself to the cruel spirits who power the mask and corrupt you. This is what happens to Mica Bird, and it ultimately results in his death. Before Star Shell can process this fully, she finds herself in possession of the Mask before her husband’s death is widely known.

In order to protect her daughter and prevent the Mask from corrupting anyone else–especially her tribe’s enemies–she’s met by Tall Man, an elder of the tribe and a dwarf. His name is not a joke, as the tribe reveres dwarves as possessed of Power. He functions as a sort of Gandalf figure to send her on her quest after having a vision of how and where the Mask can be destroyed. The only way to truly destroy the Mask is to cast it into the holy waters of Niagara Falls (not what it’s called in the book, but where they are actually heading). Off she goes with Tall Man and soon encounters Pearl, a teenage girl given to a rival tribe as a marriage offering who escapes with Star Shell.

The next characters this book introduces are the male heroes and arguably some of the best I’ve read. Otter, a trader, functions as a sort of main male hero who is swept up in the quest, but with him come the two best characters: Black Skull and Green Spider. Interestingly enough, as I was reading the book, Black Skull becomes probably THE character of the book. A scarred and disfigured warrior of exceptional skill with a gut-wrenching and sympathetic background. For as much of the book that is seen from his POV and how much of a character journey he goes on, it’s odd to note that he is not once mentioned in the blurb on the back of the book. In many ways, he’s the second most important character of the story. You’d think that would warrant a mention at least.

Rounding out the ensemble is the most entertaining, yet cryptic character: Green Spider. A young shaman of sorts known as a Contrary. Possessed of immense wisdom and Power, however, he does not interact with others in the same way. Everything he says is backward. If he sees a pretty girl, he tells her “You’re uglier than dog vomit.” and so forth. He also interprets what people say to him backward. This often leads to hilarious interactions, but also makes times when he is engaging in moments of seriousness difficult to interpret. It goes a long way to making you wonder if he’s crazy or if he knows far more than he’s letting on. Sometimes you get the sense that he slips back from wherever his brain is long enough to be perfectly sane. It makes every scene with him force you to pay attention and see if you get a sense of what he truly knows.

It doesn’t take long for these two groups to become intertwined and set together on the same quest. They agree to help Star Shell destroy the Mask as two groups of tribes (one looking for the Mask, the other hunting Pearl and then hoping to get the Mask) converge on them. The journey starts quickly and continues through the entire book. The tension is palpable at all times, with reprieves being few and far between. They are hounded by men obsessed with the Mask right to the bitter end.

And all throughout this, the Mask is working just like the One Ring, calling out to the members–especially Star Shell. She becomes a bit of Frodo, as she had to live with the Mask in her home for so long that she recognizes its draw and knows the dangers of giving in to its Power. Each character is tempted in their own ways by it. It makes for a strong narrative antagonistic force.

Without spoilers, this book remains a fantastic and satisfying epic quest with one of the most satisfying ends to a book you could possibly ask for. The series is full of excellent one-and-done stories that make picking them up at random worth the effort. If you see these at a secondhand store, do not pass them up. This book is worth tracking down online and worth the read. If you’re a fan of epic quest fantasies with a unique setting, you won’t want to pass this one up.