Tides of Redemption is 6th book in Blaine Pardoe and Brent Evans LAND & SEA series that sees a not-too-distant future earth invaded by monstrous alien sea creatures and humanity fighting back via weaponized Mechs.

For a primer on the series, check out my Intro to Land & Sea + Book 1 Review, Review of Books 2-4, and my Review of the 5th book Ratchet’s Run. Book 4 ‘Flotsam of War’ was an anthology of stories and Book 5 ‘Ratchet’s Run’ was a standalone story. ‘Tides of Redemption’ returns to the mainline plot of the Land & Sea series where it left off at the end of book 3 ‘Storm Surge’.

As this is the 6th book in the series, naturally there will be SPOILERS

The premise of the book is a good one for a war setting and what makes the book unique from other Alien Invasion books, where humanity is joined in alliance against the aliens. Here, the book starts with an Earth pilot downing a massive alien ship in the process of landing on Earth. Previously in the series, the Fish managed to escape detection on radars, explained away as technical glitches or readouts that aren’t possible. With the Fish now a known entity, spotting them has become easier.

The enormous ship crash-lands in Greenland, a bit of a neutral territory in the war, and becomes the first time humanity has a chance to salvage or look at the aliens’ intergalactic means of travel. It’s a gold mine of information on an enemy they know precious little about and one that cannot be allowed to go back into the hands of the Fish. But the Fish aren’t the only ones after it.

Humanity on land and sea is not united against the Fish. In fact, they’re just as fractured as they were before the common enemy arrived and threatened their world. In Tides of Redemption, the US is pitted against its former allies, the UK. Previous tensions still remain from the UK not joining sides with the Americans in the conflict with the Russians. On the American side, Captain Wade is from an infamous unit called Omega Force. A best-of-the-best unit known for getting things done as brutally as possible. On the other side, Major Andrew McKenna of the UK military unit 45 Commando. Both are given the mission to secure the ship at any cost and allow no one else to claim it. It’s a race against time to see who gets there first.

The Americans know the ship is something they’ve never seen before and have something the UK doesn’t: someone who knows the workings of the Fish’s biotech: Marine POW Natalia Falto. Falto had one of the most brutal story arcs during the first three books. Held prisoner by the Fish until her daring rescue at the end of Storm Surge. Since then, she’s been recovering physically and mentally from the treatment she received as a science experiment of the Fish, a process hampered by severe PTSD as well as relearning how to function with her new bionic limbs.

She’s hesitant to go when asked to be a civilian advisor for the US military, but ultimately relents, as she wants to prove that she is still capable of overcoming her experiences and return to the fight (eventually). Off she goes with Captain Wade to Greenland, only for them to find the UK troops got there first. After a tense standoff and some chest-beating from Wade and McKenna, they reluctantly agree to unify and share spoils to keep the Fish from getting their big ship back.

Another set of characters returns in a familiar way. One of the first three books’ best characters was the ruthlessly ambitious reporter Dana Blaze, who had a compelling arc and a tragic end. She spent most of the time with her ride-or-die cameraman Theodore Hart, aka Fizz. At the beginning of the first book, Dana and Fizz orchestrate events that lead to ruining the career of a rival reporter named Veronica Diamond. In this book, Veronica co-erces Theo back into the field, and we get Dana & Fizz v.2.0 covering the operations to recover the alien ship. They aren’t a huge focus of the book, but it’s nice to see this civilian duo dynamic back in play in the story so it’s not entirely a military POV narrative.

Another C-plot weaving throughout the book is Ashton Slade maneuvering his way through an enemy he didn’t anticipate: politics. Having been the intel officer who pieced together the disparate bits of information that led to discovering the Fish before they struck. Not all his enemies are scaly aliens in the water.

With all these elements in place, they converge on the ship and delve into its inner workings to glean whatever they can in order to give humanity an edge in the fight against the Fish. Thus far in the war, the Fish have been fought to a stalemate, with their attacks primarily on coastal cities. But the war of attrition can only hold for so long. There are only so many ASHUR units and humans, and the reality is setting in that the Fish do not value their troops. Their Crabs, Frogs, and such are bio-genetically engineered soldiers made for war. They fight to the last, and the Fish just generate more, somehow.

Even though the ship seems inactive, the inside is perilous and lethal just by virtue of existing. As Falto tries to guide the troops and civilian scientists through the unknown dangers of the Fish’s biotechnology, they find the ship and are determined to take it back. The inside is as alien as it is frightening, with the ship seeming to be a living creature that can absorb the dead (or even the living) to bring its physical “health” back up and potentially restore its functionality.

Wade, however, is as determined to keep it from falling into their hands and has a trump card to keep that from happening if the worst should happen. His contentious alliance and open contempt for McKenna (a feeling that’s reciprocated by the snarky Brit) help keep things tense. Only the infrequent attacks by the Fish keep them from turning their guns on each other.

Spoilers for the end from this point on, so if you want to remain spoiler-free, duck out now. This is a fantastic return of several characters we got to know in books 1-3 and new characters making their entrance into the main story. If you haven’t read those, do so.

END OF BOOK SPOILERS BELOW

After losing several scientists and troops and discovering new breeds of Fish inside, waiting to be awoken, as well as the Fish launching a final assault on the ship itself, Wade decides it’s time to blow the pop stand. An enormous bit of ordnance provided by Wade is deployed to the ship’s bow to guarantee there is nothing left for the Fish. He and McKenna make a glorious last stand defending the bomb as everyone escapes and McKenna has to set it off manually. A fantastic finale punctuated by Falto’s return to fighting form in the final battle.

The book ends with the first time three of the main POV characters are together in one room: Slade, Adam Cain, and Falto. And the promise of a joint effort on their part for a future book as well.

Tides of Redemption is another solid entry by Blaine Pardoe into the Land & Sea universe with an escalation of events promising even more of what makes the series already great. The next and 7th book is Cyclones of Chaos.

Blaine Pardoe and Brent Evans have finally got the Kickstarter for the Land & Sea war game ready for the crowdfunding campaign launch on November 24th. If you like military sci-fi and wargames and want to contribute to creators who aren’t openly antagonistic towards their own fans, their Kickstarter can be found here: LAND&SEA TACTICAL MINIATURES GAME

John A. Douglas is an independently published author and the author of the Age of Adventures fantasy series, including its two starter books: The Black Crown and The Lionheart: Icon of Justice

He can be found every Sunday at 7:00 pm Central on the Knights Watch livestream with Shadiversity