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Bradford C. Walker's avatar
Bradford C. Walker
4d

I recommend people to start with "Galactic Patrol" for a reason.

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
4d

"Last and First Men" and "Star Maker" by Olaf Stapledon. I believe he was the first to come up with what we now call Dyson spheres.

Also, "We" by Yevgeny Zamyatin, which has been described as a precursor to 1984. Interesting, but it becomes a little incoherent at the end.

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