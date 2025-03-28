Bad Dog is a mind-bending entry into the genre that delivers mechs, time loops, and relentless combat. If you’re a fan of Edge of Tomorrow, The Expanse, or Starship Troopers, this book should be on your radar.



Sergeant Lara Tachikoma, a Marine squad leader in 2071, is stuck in a Groundhog Day-style time loop, but with way more explosions, bullets, and high-stakes action. Sent on a mission to investigate strange alien tech in Afghanistan, her squad gets annihilated, only for her to wake up and relive the same day, again and again. With each reset, she gains more knowledge and must find a way to break free before she and her team die for good.

One of Bad Dog’s biggest strengths is its tactical realism. Pollard’s background in military research is evident in the authentic squad interactions, battle tactics, and power armor combat. The DOG mechs (mechanized suits used in combat) feel weighty and realistic, making the fights even more immersive. Another standout aspect is the mystery surrounding the alien pillars that trigger Tachikoma’s time loop. Instead of dumping exposition, the book slowly reveals its secrets, keeping the reader engaged. The world-building teases a larger conflict involving advanced alien technology, government agendas, and interdimensional travel, hinting at an expansive universe beyond this first book.





At first glance, Tachikoma might seem like your typical hardened Marine protagonist, but she’s far more complex. Pollard, who has a background in cognitive behavioral therapy, does a fantastic job of portraying the psychological toll of the time loop. Tachikoma isn’t just physically exhausted - she’s mentally unraveling, desperate to find a way out. Her frustration, determination, and eventual growth make her an incredibly compelling lead. The writing style is another highlight. Pollard keeps the prose tight and action-packed, avoiding unnecessary fluff. The mix of first-person for Tachikoma’s perspective and third-person for other characters gives readers both an intimate look into her mind and a broader scope of the unfolding conflict. This combination keeps the story engaging and fast-paced.



Bad Dog is a must-read for military sci-fi lovers. It’s gritty, action-packed, and thought-provoking, blending intense combat with deep sci-fi concepts. If you love tactical realism, mech warfare, and time-loop thrillers, this book is for you. Plus, with two more books in the Gate Walkers series and an upcoming series (Gate Walkers: Two Moons) on the horizon, now is the perfect time to jump in.

You can get Bad Dog on Amazon here.



Watch my full review:

