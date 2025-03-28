Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eli's avatar
Eli
Mar 28, 2025

Sounds cool even if it's an Edge of Tomorrow ripoff, but I'm burned out on female characters written as male. That's what this seems like.

Reply
Share
James Allin's avatar
James Allin
Mar 30, 2025

I never heard of her, but I am burned out on all this feminizm shitting all over sci-fi/ military/ action genres that should be male only. She needs to stay in her lane.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture