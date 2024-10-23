Board Game Geek appears to be an informative website for tabletop gaming on the surface, but at its core, it has massive problems of wokeness stemming from its owner and moderator. Now, in an effort to defend Eric Lang’s Mass Effect: Priority Hagalaz board game, they’ve banned the editor of The Babylon Bee from the website.

The board game industry is controlled by a small cabal of woke activists, many of whom are detailed on the Gamers 4 Harris website, where they conveniently all signed a petition together for consumers to know what companies to avoid. They operate within a group called GAMA (The Game Manufacturers Association), where they pretend to be a guild for the production of games by professionals, but in reality, they impose political blacklistings and bannings and run the group like a high school clique.

Board Game Geek is part of this structure, owned and operated by one of these clique members, much like many of the influencers in the board game space. Over the years, it has attacked excellent board game YouTubers like Ant Lab Games, banned discussion of certain Christian-themed board games, and organized attack and cancelation squads against games designed by non-woke companies.

The site has a game review system so people can find new and interesting designs. It also has a vast rules archive and discussions regarding rules clarification, which is helpful—but unfortunately, it’s only helpful for those they deem politically on their side.

A controversy arose recently with designer Eric Lang, who is well-known as a race baiter within the field, using being part-black as a political bludgeon within the industry. His games are usually vastly overrated, and he’s well-known as one of the worst diversity hire agitators in the field. Still, places like The Dice Tower have bent over backward to give him a political platform to spout his hateful and bigoted agenda. Tom Vasel had an interview with him where he whined about Black Lives Matter and racism, which was left up for years but is now quietly deleted from the YouTube channel.

Eric Lang designed a recent Mass Effect board game and called for a positive online review bomb to try to make his work look more popular than it actually was. He attacked board gamers in the process.

He posted: “I hate even talking about this on social media but if you played Mass Effect TBG, would you mind giving it a rating on BGG? To offset the *f***ing manbabies* trying to tank the ratings with 1s because they can’t handle loking at pronouns on a character sheet.”

Gamers were upset pronouns were added to iconic Mass Effect characters like Liara being marked as They/Them.

This post was seen yesterday by fandom, who reacted with annoyance to a major creator trying to game the Board Game Geek system and get his unpopular game to be a hot one all because he wanted it to be a political cause.

Board Game Geek decided to get involved and delete any one-star reviews of Mass Effect that hit the site to try to prop up Eric Lang, despite many gamers not liking the game because of all of the pronoun insertion. Meanwhile, 10 star brigading and review bombing on behalf of Eric Lang was allowed and let stand on the site.

The situation escalated in the forums, and eventually, it drew comments from the editor of The Babylon Bee Kyle Mann, who subsequently was banned even though he’s an avid board gamer.

He posted to X: The new Mass Effect board game has pronouns on its character sheets. The designer called anyone who complained about it a "manbaby". I'll be returning my copy, and I rated it a 1 on BGG. I was then immediately kicked off the website I've been a member of since 2012 because of my religious beliefs that differ from the extremist gender ideology of the designer. Why the bigotry and exclusion, @BoardGameGeek?”

Board Game Geek made it clear that vocal Christians are not allowed to use their website, and this is yet another example of their ongoing censorship to try to turn board gaming from a family hobby into a strange, woke space where normal people are not welcome.

What do you think of Board Game Geek stanning for Eric Lang and Mass Effect against gamers and banning the editor of the Babylon Bee? Leave a comment and let us know.

