Board Gaming cancel mobs are now stirred up about a Spanish Board Game that premiered at the Spiel Essen convention this year. They handed out a small medal as a promotional item for The Other Side of the Hill, a board game that simulates the effects of this struggle for power within the German High Command on the development of the Second World War. The developers handed out an Iron Cross medal, which woke activists, who started attacking immediately.

Board gaming suffers the same censorship as any other media, and when you use World War 2 or the U.S.A. Civil War themes in a board game, a vocal minority of bad actors try to get games canceled.

The Other Side Of The Hill has elements of war gaming, and the theming surrounding World War 2 is something woke activists can’t handle. Even though the game sets players trying to undermine the Nazis from within the German government playing as technically-minded Professionals, a traditionalist Old Guard, or anti-Nazi Dissidents, it’s too much for the modern left who can’t handle the theme.

The accusations were amplified because of a promotional medal of an Iron Cross which came with pre-orders. According to some on the thread, the designer had a few left-handed out at the w convention this year. Though the medal is not a Nazi symbol, it’s been associated as one by armchair historians who panic on the internet and see Nazis under their bed.

“Seems wild to me to not only hand this out as a promo item but also do it in Germany....,” urged the original post on the Board Game Geek thread, which started a flurry of cancel pigs who piled on the Spanish-designed board game.

“Rather untasteful at best,” another said, implying at worst, a simple token for a board game could somehow be nefarious.

“is it even legal in Germany?” Another asked.

The cancel mob was in full effect on three different threads trying to rile up hatred against the game and its designers.

“They knew what they were doing...” another commenter said, trying to justify attacking the board game designers.

“Why would the promo be distasteful, but not the game itself?” Another went in for the complete cancelation of the game.

Some discussion was silenced, with a moderator removing the post as “disruptive.” In the past, any dissent from left-wing politics has been censored by Board Game Geek, even dating back to when a mob descended to cancel the Ant Lab Games board game review YouTube channel. If one was not supportive of attacking the woman associated with the channel, they immediately banned gamers from the discussion.

So far, NAC Wargames, the publisher of The Other Side of the Hill, and the designer have not commented on the threads attacking them. This is ridiculous, though, as how can one play a World War 2-themed war game without any imagery depicting the sides?

What do you think of the board game cancelation of The Other Side Of The Hill? Leave a comment and let us know.

