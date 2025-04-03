Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Apr 3, 2025

"Hey, Maybe don’t come at game industry people demanding education about tariffs RIGHT NOW."

For once, there is something I can agree with. I wouldn't go to game industry people for education on ANYTHING, including game industry and its products - let alone a topic of significance.

Dan Eveland's avatar
Dan Eveland
Apr 3, 2025

Meredith Placko at SJG was just comaining about this.

"There is no national plan in place to support manufacturing for the types of products we make"

The plan is making it competitive to manufacture in the US instead of with China. It won't happen overnight, just like destroying manufacturing in the US didn't happen overnight.

