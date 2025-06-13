Fandom Pulse

Tex Albritton
Jun 16, 2025

The littlest chickenhawk has popped up again, I see, and admits the left are “humorless scolds.”

To quote my fictional cousin, Dr. Greg House--"Well, DUH!"

BONUS...

"I don’t really care any more.”

--John Scalzi

"Neither do we, soyboi."

--Everybody with an IQ over room temperature

