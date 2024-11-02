Jason Schreier, who currently writes at Bloomberg but previously worked at Kotaku, attacked gamers as chuds and lied stating that don’t fail financially due to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

On X, Schreier disingenuously attempted to claim that Dragon Age: The Veilguard was doing well sales wise while posting a photo of the game’s peak concurrent player count hitting 58,958 players.

The game eventually hit a peak of 70,414 in its first day and attained an all-time peak of 77,465 players in its second day. Both numbers are still subpar and indicate that sales for the game will likely be soft and much lower than what EA and BioWare would like to see.

Nevertheless, Schreier wrote, “Go woke, go bro— err, top the charts.”

In response to one user asserting that “there’s no way you genuinely like this turd,” Schreier made it clear he disdains gamers especially those that do not believe his lies.

He wrote, “I actually don't like the game very much, but I do like seeing you chuds get dunked on.”

Schreier continued to lie in response to another user who wrote, “you actually don’t care about the game, you just want to feel your wokeism validated.”

He wrote, “No, I am simply sharing another data point to support what I've been trying to explain for years now, which is that despite what idiots may tell you, DEI is not a factor in whether games do or do not sell.”

Schreier then doubled down on his attack gamers when X user Mr_C10wn wrote, “It does contribute to a game's downfall though. But I am wondering now, do you know why DustBorn failed?”

He responded, “Because nobody knows what it is except for you and your chud friends.”

Ironically, just two days after Schreier’s attack on gamers and his obvious lie that DEI does not factor in to poor sales, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed boss Marc-Alexis Coté informed a BAFTA event that the backlash to Assassin’s Creed Shadows over its diversity and inclusion agenda has been “devastating.”

Eurogamer reported that during the event Coté stated, “The current climate is tough on our creative teams.”

He added, “They face lies, half truths and personal attacks online. When the work they pour their hearts into is twisted into a symbol of division, it's not just disheartening, it can be devastating. What keeps me going is the resilience born out of conviction that I see in our teams every day. I am especially proud of the Shadows team for staying true to their creative vision and the core tenets of Assassin's Creed.”

Coté also made it clear that discussions around Ubisoft’s diversity and inclusion policies that they inject into their games “can influence how our games are perceived, but rather than shy away from those conversations, we should see them as a opportunity.”

What do you make of Schreier’s lies and his attack on gamers?

