Jason Schreier, a current writer for Bloomberg who previously worked at Kotaku, deleted his posts attempting to own the “chuds” regarding Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s player counts.

Schreier previously shared two images, the first showing Dragon Age: The Veilguard at the top of Steam’s Top Sellers list and the second showing the game’s peak concurrent players on Steam at 58,958 players in its first day.

He commented on the two images writing, “Go woke, go bro— err, top the charts.”

He went on to explain that the whole reason behind posting the chart was to see the “chuds get dunked on.”

He wrote on X, “I actually don't like the game very much, but I do like seeing you chuds get dunked on.”

In another post, he doubled down writing, “I am simply sharing another data point to support what I've been trying to explain for years now, which is that despite what idiots may tell you, DEI is not a factor in whether games do or do not sell.”

Schreier has now deleted the post.

It’s unclear as to why he deleted the post, but it’s likely because the game is not performing well at all a little over a week after its release.

The game’s peak concurrent player counts have declined to just 50,938 in the last 24 hours significantly down from its all-time peak of 89,418. That’s a decline of nearly 43% in less than a week.

Furthermore, sales estimates for the game do not bode well. They currently range from just 184.9k from PlayTracker to 603.4k at Gamalytic.

A rumor from YouTuber Endymion also alleges that the game has only sold around 500,000 copies total.

He said in a recent video upload, “This is from my same source that I shared previous Dragon Age pre-order numbers with, which was in my video a few days back. … Apparently, according to them pre-orders for Veilguard were even less than initially thought. I told you in the last video they were roughly 115,000 total pre-orders across all platforms, that’s digital and physical by the way. And new info that my source has now told me that the numbers actually may have been too high. The number that they are hearing from people at EA now is that it was actually between 70 to 75,000 pre-orders in total before release, which is, yeah, not good at all.”

“In total, what I’m told is that Veilguard may have sold overall so far anyway in the 500,000 range, which may sound good to some, but this is completely abysmal for a game of this level,” he added.

Not only did he share that the game’s sales were only around 500,000, but he also revealed that players are “refunding the game in droves.”

Endymion stated, “As I was told by my same source, BioWare’s higher-ups believed the game would sky rocket past 100,000 concurrent players on Steam during launch. It didn’t of course. It only hit 89,000 and has dropped since. Apparently, in terms of the EA subscription service, where you pay a monthly fee to play their catalog of games, which Veilguard is a part of, this offer only ended up pulling in around 20,000 players on Origin as I’m told. Which is hardly anything for a game, that again, needs far more than this to succeed.

“I’m also told, in terms of refunds, that currently the game had at least 30,000 refunds in the past few days, which is not good for your game that has barely sold half a million copies to be hemorrhaging players like this,” he relayed.

He then shared, “So, generally speaking, Veilguard is not a commercial success. It needed to sell around the 4 to 5 million mark to make a profit at least. And, well, it’s not doing that.”

It definitely appears that the game is not performing well commercially. And this overwhelming amount of evidence is likely why Schreier decided delete his post. He didn’t own the “chuds” at all. He just owned himself.

