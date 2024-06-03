Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
Jun 3, 2024Edited

My LCS gave up modern American comics three years ago and went into collectible books, movie memorabilia, and older pre-90s comics resales. Got fed up trying to move the American books, and couldn't reliably get product shipped.

This collapse was a given from when comics gave up on using both Newsstand and Direct distribution in favor of going Direct only. Killed their channel to bring in new readers.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture