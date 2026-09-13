Blizzard opened BlizzCon 2026 in Anaheim with what the company billed as one of its biggest announcement dumps in years. Diablo V is coming Spring 2029, picking up after Sanctuary has already fallen and Diablo has won, with the first three confirmed classes being Demon Hunter, Monk, and a new Plague Knight. StarCraft is returning too, but not as the real-time strategy game the franchise built its name on, it’s an open-world shooter set in the Koprulu Sector, targeting Spring 2030 and confirmed for console alongside PC. Blizzard President Johanna Faries also announced an animated Diablo series in development with Netflix, plus teased possible Overwatch and Warcraft adaptations down the line, alongside a new WoW Forever mode, Overwatch’s tenth-anniversary Season 5 content, and a Warcraft III campaign launching immediately.

That appears to be large slate on paper. It’s also, when you actually look at the dates attached, a company telling its audience: come back in three to four years.