I always urge conservative creators and influencers to stand together. This science fiction unpersoning of Devon Eriksen is a great reason why: they do not care, they want us all dead, and we need to build an alternative culture. It energizes both John Trent and I to work harder to make sure this news source gets out there and covers as much as we possibly can. Thank you all for the tremendous support lately!

Do get a Fandom Pulse t-shirt and support us by rocking our news!

Also support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!