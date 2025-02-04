Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 5, 2025

Why would they fire somebody if they agree with him?

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Feb 5, 2025

It's not surprising that calling for the death of friends and neighbors gets ignored by the rainbow brigade. I hope Blizzard can survive on nothing, because the 10 people on twitter that are activists won't buy their products.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture