Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Mar 12, 2025

You have to admire this corpospeak in a way, don't you? Talking as though Blizzcon is where magic happens at every corner. "Go there, you basement dweller and meet your future wife!"

Now what are the chances of that? Shall we use a bit of common sense, unlike what the Joanna Fairy's PR team prepared? Over the years, Blizzcon has been attended by almost 300 thousand people. 284k, to be more precise. Is it possible that a guy met his future wife there? Why, of course it is! Is it possible that this is a predictable pattern affecting a statistically non-negligible share of the Blizzcon sample? Why, you silly Fairy goose, of course it isn't!

When your marketing department picks a random story in a newspaper and goes "this is good, let's spin this into something!", people should be extra careful. The point is: no, this is not a special place. No, this is not reality. This is just one C-suit spinning a random story out of any relevant context. To mask their corrupting DEI practices enforced by DEI commissars sitting at every creative desk.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture