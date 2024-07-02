Fandom Pulse

John Van Stry
Jul 3, 2024

It's not their money, so they don't care. They're playing with pension money from people who have no control over where their pension money goes. If they lose it, SO WHAT? -They- aren't losing any of -Their- money.

So they take other people's money and use it to push DEI so they can be the cool kids at the cool parties. But they are all totally disconnected from actual society. Marie Antoinette is very much who they are. We can only hope they meet the same fate.

Aurlion
Jul 2, 2024

The small hats are trying to destroy Japan!

