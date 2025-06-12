Blackface Minis, Eva Longoria Meltdown, Genderfluid Oscars - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
This is the week of celebrities losing their minds over Trump. I’m glad he and Elon Musk made up, at least to some degree. We have a lot of work to do out there. I’m catching up on the John Wick series to hopefully catch Ballerina in theatres before it gets out. We’ll see if I make it since it’s already underperforming.
Watch our live stream tonight at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST:
We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.
Regarding George Takei...
There's nothing worse than an old queen. They no longer turn the heads of all the young dudes, and instead of accepting age with dignity, they ALWAYS get bitter and angry about it.
And no amount of poodles will alleviate the sadness.