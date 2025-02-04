Nate Moore, the outgoing Marvel executive who heavily pushed the DEI agenda at Marvel Studios and is a producer on the announced Black Panther 3, indicated that the film could explore globalization.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Moore discussed how Captain America: Brave New World could affect the Black Panther film.

He told the outlet, “I’m sure Wakanda will have an opinion about the arrival of Adamantium. And I’m sure Wakanda had an opinion on Sam Wilson as Captain America. Clearly, they seem to support him, as they’ve given him some technology to help him out.”

“But Wakanda isn’t in the best graces with the U.S. government, so there’s a possibility for conflict in a lot of different ways,” he continued. “I think Wakanda, to me, gets to play in the same political thriller sandbox as Captain America because it does deal with globalization and global politics, so anything is possible.”

READ: Brie Larson Says Answering Questions About Hollywood Pigeonholing Female Actresses Has Become "A Problem" For Her

Moore also shared that the rumors claiming Marvel was recasting T’Challa aka Black Panther are not true.

He said, “The truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors. Never say never to anything, we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year.”

“We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it],” he added.

Moore announced his exit from Marvel Studios earlier this year with Deadline reporting he would exit sometime in March of this year.

Moore said in a statement, “Nearly everything I know about producing I’ve learned from my time at Marvel Studios. I feel lucky to have worked with a group of people who love filmmaking and storytelling as much as my Marvel colleagues and the cast and crew of our films.”

“But I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience and passion for film towards theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda for Black Panther 3,” he concluded.

READ: Netflix Announces Neil Gaiman's The Sandman Is Canceled, But Pretends It Was Always Intended To Be A Final Season

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige credited Moore for pushing Eternals to the top of the company’s production list as the film pushed the company’s DEI agenda.

Feige told Variety, “Well, the notion of switching up the genders, sexualities and ethnicities of the characters from the comics, was baked in initially — that was part of what Nate Moore was really advocating for in moving Eternals to the top of the list for us to start working on.”

“What exactly the makeup was between when Nate put together his internal discussion document, which is how we always start on all of our projects, and what she came in and did, I don’t recall exactly,” Feige added.

What do you make of Moore’s comments?

NEXT: Marvel Releases First Trailer For 'Fantastic Four: First Steps'