In November 2023, IGN published a hit piece on the video game Black Myth: Wukong’s developer, Game Science, accusing the developer of sexism in an article titled, How Black Myth: Wukong Developer’s History of Sexism Is Complicating its Journey to the West. It turns out that the article was based on faulty translations and misunderstanding of cultural idioms.

Mark Kern posted on X: “The problem is that the IGN article was full of mistranslation, including misunderstanding of cultural idioms (the translator was not native, and interestingly enough never paid and was stiffed by IGN), including the insertion of phrases that never existed. Example below.

The Western gaming press continued to repeat the flawed IGN article, bringing it up every time they interviewed the developers or discussed the game, despite the accusations having no merit.”

In June this year, we learned the real reason for the IGN hit piece on Game Science—it turns out that Game Science refused to pay extortion money to Sweet Baby Inc.-like companies. Chinese media reported that Game Science, the developers of Black Myth: Wukong, refused to pay $7 million for “guidance fees.”

X user Pirat_Nation posted a translation on X: “The reason why the team behind "Black Myth: Wukong" has been subjected to persistent sexist attacks and slander since their first promotional video is because they have consistently refused political correctness guidance and rejected the extortionate guidance fees of millions of dollars demanded by these political correctness teams.

Actually, such teams are quite common in Europe and America. They interfere with works like "Assassin's Creed" "Dying Light 2 Stay Human" and "God of War" by pushing for politically correct female protagonists. These changes are the direct result of the interference and guidance of such teams.

Game science teams refuse to communicate with these groups and reject their interference. Most importantly, they refuse to pay the exorbitant $7 million in guidance fees. This is the direct reason why they are being attacked and slandered. Some justifications are based on the team's lack of diversity or representation, which doesn't align with the political correctness standards.

A typical example is an article by a major IGN writer criticizing "Hogwarts Legacy" and refusing to evaluate or promote it due to its alleged lack of political correctness.”

Despite all the false allegations and slander directed at Game Science, Black Myth: Wukong looks set to be a best seller. The game’s Metacritic score is currently 82, about the same score that Stellar Blade got a few months back. Based on the many reviews, it seems that the game is well done.

Black Myth: Wukong is also number one on Steam’s wish list, with over 600,000 gamers having it on their wish lists, more than the other top 10 games combined. Based on many reviews, the game seems well done.

This, however, did not stop Screen Rant journalist Samar Abedian from complaining about the lack of inclusion and diversity in a game with fictional animal (the protagonist is a monkey) characters, which characters are also incidentally reflective of the characters found in the work the game inspired by, Journey To The West. She gave the game an overall score of 3/5, citing the lack of inclusion and diversity as a major con.

Considering how ridiculous this criticism is, one gets the impression that the criticism is nothing more than sour grapes for Game Science having refused to pay extortion money for “guidance fees.” Considering that Samar works or had worked for a PR consultancy group called Splendid Communications, a group pushing DEI, one wonders if Splendid Communications was the company that was shunned by Game Science.

What do you think of Black Myth: Wukong breaking sales records in video games? Leave a comment and let us know.

by Jack Dunn

If you enjoy Fandom Pulse and want to support our efforts in creating an alternative to mainstream entertainment, back the new science fiction graphic novel, The Hidden Emperor on Kickstarter now!