Game Science CEO and Black Myth: Wukong developer Feng Ji blasted The Game Awards for its selection process and declared, “I’m here for nothing!”

In a post to Chinese social media website Weibo and using its auto translate function, Feng Ji stated, “This award ceremony coincided with the release of a fairly large update. For me personally, this project, which took seven years, has officially come to an end.”

“The four award nominations for Black Myth: Wukong (Best Action Game, Best Art Direction, Best Game Direction, Game of the Year) are all first in China. In the end, I got the best action and player's voice, especially the player's voice, which is gratifying,” he said. “However, it must be admitted that there are losses, regrets and more illusions. This year's shortlisted games are all excellent, but I really don't understand what the selection criteria for this year's games are. I'm here for nothing!”

He continued, “From yesterday to now, I have also seen strong dissatisfaction from the remarks of many players, and I have seen unwillingness and unhappiness-mostly expressed in humor and deconstruction, laughing to death. I can fully understand these unwillingness and feel these unhappiness, because I know that behind these emotions, it is not pain and malice, but self-esteem and self-confidence.

Next, he appeared to indicate he had written an acceptance speech 2 years ago, but was unable to use it, “So confident but not recognized by others, a little temper, very normal. In fact, I am more confident than you (refer to my first answer in Zhihu). The speech for the annual game stage was written two years ago, but it was useless.”

During the development of this game, many colleagues were not as optimistic as I was. They may have played too many intermediate versions, inevitably feel that the game still has too many flaws, and it is unlikely to go online on time,” he continued. “One of my main jobs in the company is to constantly reassure them that we have done a good job and the product has been improving. Yes, you can't be confident only when you 've already won. That's not confidence, it's a re-reading of the results. If you lose today, you may lose tomorrow, but so what?”

“The factors that affect the results are too complex, so the results are necessarily uncertain. The only thing we can be sure of is choosing what we're doing--

Do specific things, do difficult things, do what you believe,” he stated. “In doing this, of course, should be confident.”

Next, he addressed critics that believe the game is a one-hit wonder and its success will not be able to be duplicated, “Some people say that a team that has never done a stand-alone game and achieved such results in the first stand-alone game is a small probability of accident, and it is difficult to copy in the future. I would like to say that this is not an accident. It is the inevitable result of a collision between Chinese culture, Chinese talents, China's business environment, China's game industry and the vast number of players all over the world.”

“If we had not seen this ‘necessity’ early, we would not have made this choice so firmly. It's not a bet, it's a ride. Game Science has the honor to participate in and witness the beginning of this ‘trend’. I believe that there will be more colleagues in the future to bring better, more interesting and more confident Chinese stories to the world,” he declared.

Feng Ji then wrote, “There is a saying that almost everyone knows, but many people don't know the words from "Journey to the West-- There is nothing in the world that is difficult for those who set their minds on it.”

“In my understanding, this sentence does not mean that any difficulty can be conquered as long as you like. But with the mentality of facing up to difficulties, then difficulties and failures are not so terrible, they will not easily bring you down,” he explained. “A life that can calmly deal with unavoidable difficulties will also lead a more practical life. Because it's hard, it's fun.”

He then shared why his company is called Game Science, “Why is it called Game Science? When we decide to use mathematics, physics, and the basic science and engineering derived from it to analyze and solve specific problems, do not engage in metaphysics, do not engage in deification, and do not take the results as the cause, we can truly look at this complex world and see those who are far ahead. Where is the opponent. If someone doesn't ask specific questions, doesn't talk about arguments and logic, but asserts that something is very difficult and deep, you should probably test him for partial differentials. Science is not truth, and science seeks truth from facts.”

“In fact, being able to play games and play games is already a very lucky group of people,” he went on. “There are still many people in this world who have no chance to play the so-called AAA game at all, many people who have not used the host computer and computer, many people who feel at a loss, pain and even despair about the current situation, and many people who are suffering and injustice. I think the more this is the case, the more we have to create better games and create content that makes more people feel true, good and beautiful.

“I have always believed that the greatest value of a good game is to make the distribution of happiness in this world more fair,” he noted. “The road is still long, the wind is still evil, and the lich king is arrogant, but we have been getting stronger.”

He then finished, “Finally, I hope that the story of the Black Myth can give some people who are still confused a little courage, so that more people who are still groping in the dark can see a little light, and then move on with a normal heart.”

“I hope everyone can continue to be brave, honest and kind with self-confidence and ambition, do every specific little thing well, accept uncertain results calmly, and walk on the road of learning until the last moment of life. As Hemingway said: The world is a beautiful place and worth fighting,” he concluded.

As noted by Feng Ji, Black Myth: Wukong won Best Action Game and Player’s Voice, but it lost to Astro Bot for Game of the Year and Best Game Direction and Metaphor: Refantazio for Best Art Direction.

What do you make of Feng Ji’s comments about The Game Awards as well as what he hopes to achieve with Game Science?

