There’s already speculation that the reason Gaiman came back now was that this was in the middle of a big Epstein and Super Bowl news cycle, and he thought he could just slip in during the quiet. Interesting times we live in.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.