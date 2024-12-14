Earlier this year, Black Girl Gamers got exposed by gaming journalist John Trent for their racist hiring practices excluding white people from job criteria. Now, the DEI video game consulting firm is attacking YouTubers critical of their work by striking Valiant Renegade and Hypnotic, claiming “harassment and cyberbullying.”

Black Girl Gamers is one of the worst grifting DEI consulting firms out there, perhaps even moreso than the infamous Sweet Baby, Inc.

The fight between Black Girl Gamers and their critics started when ace journalist John Trent discovered a tweet from Black Girl Gamers that stated, “Looking for Black Women Content Creators that make Dungeons & Dragons (DND) content for some potential brand work! Hit us up!”

The post clearly states the job requirements as being black and female, which is by definition a discriminatory posting against anyone who doesn’t identify as black or female. That Park Place called the matter out in an article titled “Forspoken Consultant Black Girl Gamers Appears To Discriminate In Their Hiring Practices While Claiming They Are Being Harassed.”

After this article went viral, Black Girl Gamers threatened legal action against That Park Place, and John Trent followed up with another article titled, “‘Forspoken’ Consultant Black Girl Gamers Threatens Legal Action Against That Park Place And Claims They Are Committed “To Diversity And Inclusion, Including Our Non-Discriminatory Hiring Practices.”

This article restated their claims and showed the evidence regarding Black Girl Gamers discriminatory practices with the tweet in question once more, presenting factual evidence of their misdeeds.

In April 2024, Black Girl Gamers issued a cease and desist to That Park Place, in which they state, “We demand that you immediately cease and desist from posting or displaying any videos and / or comments about Ms. Lopez and BGG. We demand that by April 5, 2024, you remove any and all links and references to videos, (i.e., YouTube or Twitch), that comments upon or visually depicts Ms. Lopez and / or the BGG brand.

The letter goes on to describe That Park Place as “hurtful, baseless, and defamatory,” despite That Park Place posting receipts of what Black Girl Gamers did. They further claimed that the results of the posts have been “racist, sexist and misogynistic communications directed at Ms. Lopez and BGG.”

Ron Coleman replied to the letter, stating, “We have reviewed your demands and, on consideration, find them both meritless and ridiculous. For these reasons, your demands are rejected in the whole and we consider the matter closed.”

Months later, it seems Black Girl Gamers is out attacking critics again, this time misusing YouTube’s reporting system to target channels critical of their work.

Valiant Renegade, one of the owners of That Park Place, posted to his X detailing how they are trying to destroy his YouTube commentary business, “Youtube Has suddenly BLOCKED a video from April 2024 (8 months ago) claiming ‘Harassment & CyberBullying’ ... and LOOK at what it is!!”

“The timestamp in question that YT considers the violation is where I do nothing more than merely read the legal THREAT from Black Girl Gamers' lawyer made against

@TPPNewsNetwork. Black Girl Gamers were the ones trying to legally bully a news organization for the "crime" of journalism. As a reminder, BGG disappeared following our own legal response by @RonColemancas their claims were wholly meritless.”

“The timing of this frivolous and clearly absurd claim seems VERY curious considering @SmashJT is currently facing similar issues with Alyssa Mercante.”

“I suspect there is a False Flag operation going on by a band of bad actors to harass, cyberbully, and intimidate YouTubers they perceive as "problematic". I Ask @TeamYouTube to look into this as soon as possible. Obviously I am FULLY disputing this.”

The grifting consultants also attacked popular video game analyst, Hypnotic. He posted, “Black Girl Gamers has attacked my secondary channel. Apparently it is "harassment and cyberbullying" to cover a story related to their bullshit cease and desist letter send to

@TPPNewsNetwork months ago. Why now all of a sudden? This has been out for ages now and is months old. “

‘They also struck other channels as well including @wdwpro1 if I am not mistaken. Targeted effort to silence creators? Very interesting indeed. All at the same time @SmashJT is getting sued by Mercante.”

“Make it make sense lmao. It is not harassment to cover a story related to a cease and desist letter but slay queen!”

With Alyssa Mercante suing Smash JT for his YouTube commentary on Kotaku and their bad reporting, the timing does seem suspect. It appears as if there is a coordinated attack from mainstream media entities to try to silence YouTube critics who have done a far better job with journalism than they ever could.

What do you think of Black Girl Gamers attacking Valiant Renegade and Hypnotic? Become a paid member to leave a comment and support our journalism.

Do you like science fiction, fantasy, or comics? Sign up for the JDA Newsletter and get THREE FREE BOOKS today.

NEXT: 'The Witcher 4' Executive Producer Explains Why CD Projekt Red Chose Ciri As Main Protagonist