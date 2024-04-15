Black Girl Gamers

by Tebow

Black Girl Gamers, the polarizing consultation company and Facebook group that was created exclusively for black women, has recently found itself at the center of a multitude of controversies. After publicly sharing their support for fellow DEI consulting company, Sweet Baby Inc, Black Girl Gamers has since tried to silence That Park Place over their coverage of BGG's alleged "discriminatory hiring practices." Now, they have directed their ire back at Gothix, a former member of the BGG Twitch community who has dared to criticize their hivemind behavior.

In a post on X from March 27th, Gothix first called out Black Girl Gamers as a group of pretenders who don't actually care about diversity. "As a former Black Girl Gamers member, I can confidently say these people are full of crap," Gothix tweeted. "They do NOT care about diversity. They promptly kicked me out for being 'anti-black' AKA, not making an idol out of my skin color and refusing to hate white people."

Gothix would further go on to elaborate how she was harassed and forced to leave both The Cookout, a separate group that was loosely associated with BGG, as well as their Twitch community. Gothix had previously livestreamed on Twitch before joining Black Girl Gamers. Her reason for joining the BGG Twitch community was largely due to being led to believe that she could never succeed on her own as a black female on Twitch. It was her membership of this Twitch community itself that BGG has openly admitted to terminating due to Gothix's "problematic" statements.

In a lengthy Twitter thread from March 30th, Black Girl Gamers attempted to refute Gothix's claims of harassment and alienation. Despite their best efforts to convince naysayers that they in fact had "receipts," BGG was unable to disprove any of what Gothix had previously claimed. Their longwinded Twitter thread appeared to be nothing more than a poorly veiled attempt at deflecting blame from the Black Girl Gamers brand.

Among the "proof" provided by Black Girl Gamers were several redacted portions of screenshotted conversations, many of which seemed to be taken out of context. In the end, it did nothing to help BGG's already tarnished public appearance. The fact remained that Black Girl Gamers admitted that they chose to remove Gothix from their Twitch community over comments that she had made that upset the woke activists in The Cookout.

In their latest attempt to smear Gothix, Black Girl Gamers has once again taken to Twitter/X to "clarify a few things."

"The person mentioned in the omitted part of Gothix's message to us isn't and *has never been* a BGG member," Black Girl Gamers wrote. "As we’ve said before, just because someone is Black and Femme, it doesn’t make them a BGG member. So the assertion that this person is a BGG member is categorically false."

"Additionally, sharing that part of the message would have alluded to details about attempted fatal self-harm, which is personal information and triggering for most. It is not our place to share that publicly." While there is no evidence that the person in question had actually attempted to harm themselves, we can do little but take Black Girl Gamers at their word.

They would then go on to discuss a heated debate that took place among the shared members of The Cookout and Black Girl Gamers. Gothix had previously spoken out about the woke race-swapping of Aerial in the live action The Little Mermaid, and this was a very sore subject for many of the members of both communities.

"Contrary to the narrative being spun, although we didn’t agree with Gothix’s stance on The Little Mermaid, we didn’t initially remove her as a BGG member because she is entitled to her own opinion, and this controversy had nothing to do with us," Black Girl Gamers wrote on Twitter/X.

"However, we ultimately removed her from the Twitch Community because what started as a healthy debate turned into drama instigation while streaming under our Twitch Community. Just as other platforms have the right to remove affiliates fueling controversy, BGG has the same right."

"Gothix deleted much of her content from this period, but a tweet from the night before her Twitch team removal shows the combative energy she was fostering during her streams. While it’s fine for her own platform, it goes against our guidelines." They would then go on to share a screenshot of a since deleted tweet where Gothix encouraged anyone that had an issue with her to address her directly at Twitch Con.

"Gothix's confidence in accusing an entire community of conspiring against her is truly remarkable. While we may disagree politically, let's not let our imaginations run wild. We have far better things to do than spend 4+ years plotting against people who disagree with us."

Black Girl Gamers concluded their thoughts by writing, "Saying you have no ill will toward BGG and creating a documentary about your alleged harassment, just to turn around and call us the “Jussie Smollett” of gaming while engaging in the very behavior you condemned is the epitome of hypocrisy & the definition of ill will."

Twitter user @MarcoCorrosion responded to the thread with the link to the article previously mentioned from That Park Place, and they responded by saying, " "seeking freelancers for ad-hoc projects and invites for any/all to join our public Patreon which replaced our also public Discord." Shortly after, they blocked the Twitter/X user and locked the replies. Their Discord link no longer seems to appear on their Twitch page.

Ironically, this is yet again another situation where Black Girl Gamers would have been better off not to address the criticism that is being directed at them. By comparison, Sweet Baby Inc, the company whose involvement with the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game catapulted us all into Gamergate 2.0, has somehow managed to keep a much better lid on their employees and social media teams than Black Girl Gamers has done.

Is this the last we'll hear from Black Girl Gamers? Let us know your thoughts down below.

