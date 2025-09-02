Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Sep 2

Democrats shocked a priest said priest things.

Alltogether better than getting a mob together and killng the wrong person. Cause thats allways worked in the past.

Reply
Share
SK's avatar
SK
Sep 2

If Democrats had expressed their position by saying, "For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also." (James 2:26, KJV) right out of the gate, that would have been fine. It would have been an astute observation and respectful of the Christians who were murdered.

Because their true source of authority is themselves and not God, they just said it from their own mouths and (conveniently) omitted anything about faith or spirit. By claiming authority for themselves, they also claim the authority to say what "deeds" are called for, and (conveniently again) the only "deed" that Democrats prescribe is to disarm the American citizenry, leaving us as defenseless as Europeans when they import state-subsidized criminals to globalize our neighborhoods.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture