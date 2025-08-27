Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 27

The discipline isn't harsh - neither is the limiting.

One must ask, which is better? My way? Or God's way? Who has the better plan?

Surrender becomes easy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture