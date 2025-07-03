Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benny Boy's avatar
Benny Boy
Jul 4

Holy cow, I had no clue this thing was still going! I thought it got shut down right after launch due to it flopping.

Reply
Share
Grames Barnaby's avatar
Grames Barnaby
Jul 3

Wait a minute people were still playing Anthem? Bioware was still willing to sink all sorts of money in a live service game that tanked like an unfathomable singularity?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture