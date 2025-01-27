Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clay's avatar
Clay
Jan 27, 2025

I love a happy ending.

Reply
Share
Scanlines's avatar
Scanlines
Jan 28, 2025

A release stifled by the one-two punch of overestimated sales figures and the ongoing disintegration of Bioware's reputation and writing quality.

I don't think the Dragon Age IP carries the kind of prestige EA think it does, it was always playing second fiddle to Mass Effect and I distinctly remember Dragon Age II being labelled a disappointment when it was new, let alone the bloated Inquisition.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture