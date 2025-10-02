Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Oct 2

I also worry about lossing my job, when I don't do good work.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Oct 2

Mass Effect is the next failure "everyone is waiting for" and will be the "greatest ever" (flop).

The developers of ME stated on Bluesky around inauguration that they would be bringing the fight against Trump into the newest Mass Effect in development.

How's that really going to work out for them?

But... there are still low-IQ players blind enough that they're "holding out hope" that these TDS septum-rings will finally "learn a lesson" and make a game that isn't about their idiotic gender struggles.

Note the teaser of Shepard. Sexy, androgynous walk on a gender-fluid figure. I swear that if I had blinked, I woulda seen Baphomet.

No thanks.

And I hope all those portfolio-padders never find work again. Harsh? Too bad.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture