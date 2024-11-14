BioWare is allegedly conducting an internal investigation to identify both Smash JT and Endymion’s sources that have provided them with internal sales data about Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

In a recent video upload, YouTuber Smash JT shared that a second source informed him that an internal investigation has been launched to determine his and Endymion’s original sources that leaked Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s poor sales numbers.

Endymion originally shared that a source informed him that the game had only sold 500,000 units. He stated, “In total, what I’m told is that Veilguard may have sold overall so far anyway in the 500,000 range, which may sound good to some, but this is completely abysmal for a game of this level.”

A source then affirmed that information to Smash JT who reported, “Dragon Age: The Veilguard sales numbers are leaking out. Between Endymion and myself. I confirmed with a source that the numbers that Endymion had released are accurate. And holy crap are they pathetically low for a very big mass-produced, highly touted, praised to be a great classic adventure that people would love for the ages has turned into what this stuff always does: woke slop that people sniffed out immediately.”

Later in his video, Smash JT stated, “According to YouTuber Endymion, who cited his inside sources, the game had sold fewer than Star Wars Outlaws with reports indicating that only around 500,000 copies had sold so far.”

“And after hearing that news from Endymion I couldn’t help but reach out to a source at BioWare to find out if that was true. And yes, according to them this is confirmed. About 500,000 units have sold through. And they have had plenty of returns too.”

That same source would then share with him that the game did finally sell over 1 million units.

He wrote on X, “I’ve just been informed by my source at BioWare that they’ve been updated over the weekend and Dragon Age: The Veilguard has now crossed over 1 million sales. While I personally still have my doubts to this number based on the surrounding circumstances, I wanted to pass along the info in the interest of full disclosure to all.”

He concluded, “I’d imagine BioWare will be making a marketing push at some point soon with this info.”

Now, Smash JT shared that “there is an ongoing investigation to try to find who these leakers are.”

He continued, “Think about this for a second. BioWare, instead of taking accountability, realizing what they’ve done is wrong and trying to fix it moving forward, have now tried to project their issues and try to find who these people are that are trying to call it out elsewhere because they’re afraid for their job if its gets called out internally. Because you’re not allowed to be critical of any of the decisions at this company if you work there.”

Smash JT then shared details from this second source who detailed what was happening at BioWare, “Some employees called for retribution against the original whistleblower.”

He added, “They’re far more concerned with silencing any kind of whistleblower than actually addressing the issues within the company.”

Furthermore, this second source also provided how toxic the culture at BioWare has become.

Smash JT shared, “He went on to highlight the broader issue of positive toxicity at BioWare, where raising any kind of legitimate concern has now led to fear of backlash and being labeled as negative or harmful.”

Specifically the source stated, “The underlying problem, as I see it, stems from the growing corporate greed and the increasing influence of these activist groups. Their views are being pushed onto everyone, and dissent is often met with severe consequences.”

