Billionaire Mark Cuban opined that the X alternative BlueSky lacks diversity of through and the users are “hateful.”

In a post to BlueSky, Cuban shared an article from The Washington Post titled “The Bluesky bubble hurts liberals and their causes.” He commented, “The lack of diversity of thought here is really hurting usage.”

He then shared a graph showing the decline of unique posters to BlueSky.

Cuban then criticized the users who do use the site, “The replies on here may not be as racist as Twitter, but they damn sure are hateful.”

H continued, “Talk AI: FU, AI sucks go away Talk Business: Go away Talk Healthcare: Crickets. Engagement went from great convos on many topics, to agree with me or you are a nazi fascist.”

He concluded, “We are forcing posts to X.”

While Cuban claims that the “hateful” users and lack of diversity of thought are driving people back to X, Cuban did share, “I want an alternative to Twitter to survive and thrive I think it’s important for BS to grow as a way to offset or diminish the cultural and political impact that Twitter has. This is why I care.”

What do you make of Cuban’s comments?

