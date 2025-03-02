Hope you’re having a good weekend. John Trent took a couple of days off (well needed as he’s been pushing 6-8 articles a day if you haven’t noticed his incredible output) so we’re holding down the fort with a few articles. Yesterday, I went and tried the original Mai Tai cocktail, which was developed in Oakland, CA at Trader Vic’s. It was pretty delightful. What’s your favorite cocktail?

Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you the full time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!