As if Doctor Who didn’t have enough branding problems, now its major audio drama producer Big Finish is advertising new installments with the tired feminist line, “the future is female.”

Over the last few years, Doctor Who has been mired with identity politics. It started far before the current iteration with Jody Whitaker taking on the mantle of The Doctor, which turned off a lot of fans as the Doctor has always been male, and now to score political points, the producers wanted to turn the BBC science fiction show to feminism.

It got worse under Russell T. Davies with his return as showrunner when he turned the Doctor into a gay black man with Ncuti Gatwa. Bad Wolf teamed with Disney+ for additional funds for development, seemingly making the agenda a priority as a result.

With the 60th anniversary specials, viewers were left confused with a transgender “Rose” character, lectures about being a “male presenting Time Lord” and Sir Isaac Newton, a historical figure, being cast as an Indian man.

It got worse again once the new iteration of Doctor Who launched with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. Lectures on LGBTQ lifestyles and racism appeared in multiple episodes. The Doctor was turned from a masculine character who solved problems to an effeminate one who cries constantly, and fans were most insulted by the episode “Rogue” where The Doctor abandoned his companion to make out with another man.

As if the brand didn’t have enough problems, Big Finish has decided to turn the direction of its audio dramas to highlight the Jody Whitaker era and also the extremely niche character, The Fugitive Doctor, who ups the diversity again by being played by a black woman.

Big Finish posted to X promoting two new products of The Fugitive Doctor: Most Wanted starring Jo Martin that has three adventures featuring the black, female Fugitive Doctor.

They also linked an article about Jody Whitaker returning to Doctor Who through their audio dramas, something few fans asked for as Whitaker had the lowest ratings of all time for Doctor Who shows before Ncuti Gatwa broke the record with the recent era.

Most bizarre was their marketing effort on X, posting the links as well as covers for the audio dramas with the text, “The future is female, and we couldn't be more chuffed!”

“The Future Is Female” is a feminist term which came out of the 1970s from Labrys Books, a woman’s bookstore in New York City. Since then, it has been used by the failed Hillary Clinton campaign, as well as modern Star Wars marketing as they attempted to make the Mary Sue character of Rey a replacement for Luke Skywalker under the Disney brand.

While these efforts continually fail, feminists keep trying to push the same tired identity politics messages onto audiences who have rejected these offerings from Doctor Who and other franchises over the last several years.

What do you think of Big Finish trying to market their Doctor Who audio dramas with a bizarre feminist slogan? Leave a comment and let us know.

