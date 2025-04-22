Bethesda continued to embrace the woke agenda and gender ideology in its recently released Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster.

Bethesda released the remaster today and players quickly discovered that the company removed male and female gender options and replaced them with body type 1 and 2.

As seen in THCGameplays Oblivion character creation video from 2012, the original The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion only allowed players to choose between male and female for the character’s gender.

READ: Asmongold Says 'Marathon' Needs "To Make Sure All Of The Female Characters In The Game Are F***able"

However, in the recently released remaster male and female are no longer options, but have been replaced by Body Type with Type 1 and Type 2 being the options.

Unfortunately, this change is not surprising. Bethesda and its partners have been pushing woke ideology and specifically gender ideology for quite some time with its games.

Just last year The Elder Scrolls Online introduced a gender confused High Eld named Tanlorin, who is voiced by a drag king named Vico Ortiz.

The official The Elder Scrolls Online account on X shared, “Meet ESO’s two newest Companions, ready to aid you across Tamriel: Tanlorin and Zerith-Var! Both will be available when Update 44 launches, either in the Crown Store or included with an ESO Plus membership.”

READ: The 25 Most Influential Games of All Time Part II: 20-16

In a subsequent post, the company provided a profile on Tanlorin and referred to the character using “themselves.” It posted, “Tanlorin Profile: Brash and energetic, Tanlorin finds themselves in a plot that could change the course of the Aldmeri Dominion.”

It then revealed that Tanlorin is a High Elf, wears medium armor, and wields daggers. The characters perk provides various lockpicking advantage. Finally, it shared that the character is voiced by Vico Ortiz.

READ: 'Marathon' Game Director "If You Are Only Looking For PvE Experiences, Definitely Marathon Is Not The Game For You"

Furthermore, Bethesda is owned by Microsoft, which released its Gaming For Everyone Product Inclusion Framework to the public back in 2024.

The framework has an entire guide on representation which has various woke talking points such as ensuring "characters are represented respectfully and authentically” and ensuring that assumptions about players have been validated.

It even suggests developers track data view an inclusive content ratio, which measures the “proportion of content featuring or catering to underrepresented groups.”

In an interview with Games Industry to promote the Framework, Xbox’s Head of Gaming For Everyone & Sustainability Katy Jo Wright said, “If you don’t intentionally include, you will unintentionally exclude. That is how we are as human beings. There is no shame in that. If you want to include, you have to be intentional about that.”

What do you make of Bethesda remastering male and female out of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster?

If you love stories about heroism with a medieval supernatural flair, read Deus Vult!

NEXT: 'Palworld' Players Demand Pocketpair Change Type 1/2 Bodies To Male And Female