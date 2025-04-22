Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Apr 23, 2025

Simply delete the game and stop paying for trash.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 23, 2025

Alphabet garbage like this is unacceptable. Don't give money to people who hate you.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture