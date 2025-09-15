Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
Sep 15

At this point I’m just boycotting all video games. Awful industry. They don’t get my money anymore.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Sep 15

Bethesda truly is a disgusting company.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture