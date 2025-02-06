Actor Ben Stiller recently accused Elon Musk of making a “double Nazi salute” in the wake of Musk saying “he went full retard” back at the end of November.

In November, Elon Musk reacted to John LeFevre mocking Stiller by sharing a Daily Mail headline titled “Ben Stiller says woke America killed ‘edgier’ comedy” juxtaposed with a still from Stiller’s character in Tropic Thunder.

LeFevre wrote, “Says this…. Endorsed Kamala…”

Musk reacted to it writing, “Damn he went full retard.”

Stiller responded to the post when it was brought up by Kara Swisher during a recent appearance on her podcast On with Kara Swisher.

First, Stiller reacted to the idea that he said wokeness killed comedy. He said, “That makes no sense to me. I have no idea what that means.”

Next, he shared, “I have very little interest in [Musk’s] whole thing and like what he’s doing.”

When further questioned about the Daily Mail headline, Stiller said, “That is not at all. That’s the opposite of what I was saying.”

Stiller then commented on Musk in general, “I don’t know why he has so much time on his hands that he’s retweeting something that was written about me. I know he really likes Tropic Thunder. Great. Good for him.”

He then accused him of making a double Nazi salute, “After that Nazi salute. The double Nazi salute, I’m not into it. I never was into it. I think what’s happening, honestly — not that anybody needs my opinion — what’s happening in terms of him being so close to the President and all of the questions that that brings up in terms of conflicts of interest, all of that stuff is really, really concerning.”

“And what he cares about pop culture and all that stuff, who gives a s**t,” he added.

Regarding Stiller’s comments about Tropic Thunder, he was asked by Collider in November, “I don't know if Tropic Thunder could get made today. Do you think it could?”

He answered, “I doubt it. Obviously, in this environment, edgier comedy is just harder to do. Definitely not at the scale we made it at, too, in terms of the economics of the business. I think even at the time we were fortunate to get it made, and I credit that, actually, to Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks. He read it and was like, ‘Alright, let's make this thing.’ It's a very inside movie when you think about it.”

Stiller continued, “But yeah, the idea of Robert playing that character who's playing an African American character, I mean, incredibly dicey. Even at the time, of course, it was dicey too. The only reason we attempted it was I felt like the joke was very clear in terms of who that joke was on — actors trying to do anything to win awards.”

“But now, in this environment, I don't even know if I would have ventured to do it, to tell you the truth. I'm being honest,” he concluded.

Regarding the accusation of Musk making at a Nazi salute, it’s absurd on its face. Musk spoke at the Inauguration of President Donald Trump and said, “This one really mattered. And I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you.”

From there he put his hand on his heart and then made a throwing motion sending it out to the crowd. He then turned around and repeated the motion.

He then put his hand back over his heart and immediately stated, “My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you.”

What do you make of Stiller’s accusation against Musk and his response to him?

