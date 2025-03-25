Fandom Pulse

Mar 26, 2025

I had a lot of issues with how the DCEU depicted Batman (starting with how they began with him already in full Dark Knight Returns mode), but the idea of an older Batman isn’t a bad one. Let him have Robin, maybe Batgirl or even Nightwing. Show him compensating for his advancing age by fighting smarter and finding new ways to rest and recover. Batman doesn’t always have to be 30 and working alone (save Alfred).

Joseph L. Wiess
Mar 26, 2025

What you have is two batman camps. You have the edgy "adult" batman, and the 60's Batman comedy show. There is no reason why DC can't do both, or launch a younger batman and robin, sort of like the Teen titan's cartoon.

