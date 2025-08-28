Churchianity is officially my bestselling new release ever. Thank you so much, Fandom Pulse Readers, for making this go! We have a real shot to get to #1 in a few categories of Christian reading, so I urge you to pick it up if you haven’t:

Check it out here:

Our stream starts about right now, so make sure to join, running a little late in posting today:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.