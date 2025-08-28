Actress Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us, encouraged viewers to stop watching the show.

In an interview with The Awardist podcast Bella Ramsey was asked, “As we know, any time something that there’s an adaptation fans are going to have opinions and especially with genre stuff I think people take things so-. They’re so serious about these things that they love. But that said, more so than season 1 fans of the game had lots of thoughts good and bad about season 2 so I’m curious what was your reaction to all of that and how much attention do you even pay to it? Do you have a way of blocking it out?”

Ramsey responded, “I try to steer clear as much as I could, to be honest, because there’s nothing I can do about it anyway. The show is out. There’s nothing that can be changed or altered. So I’m like, there’s not really any point in reading or looking at anything. So, yeah, people are of course entitled to their opinions. But it doesn’t affect the show, it doesn’t affect how the show continues or anything in any way. So it’s just sort of a thing. They’re very separate things to me. So no, I just don’t really engage.”

She was then asked, “Well, speaking of how things continue, what would you tell the louder critics of season 2 going into season 3?”

“I would say, you don't have to watch it," Ramsey responded. "If you hate it that much, the game exists. You can just play the game again. You don’t have to watch it, but if you do want to watch it, then I hope you enjoy it.”

It’s good advice and her terms are acceptable. No one should be watching this show.

NEXT: New Set Video Shows Emma Mackey's Jadis For Greta Gerwig And Netflix's 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' Film