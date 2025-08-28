Fandom Pulse

SK
Aug 28

Way ahead of you, Bella. I never watched season 2 in the first place. I knew what was coming...

Laran Mithras
Aug 28

I've watched gameplay trailers and came away horrified. The man tries to save the little girl and they end up beating each other with objects and slamming each other around.

Gosh, horrifying adult-child violence.

No thanks. If that's what's considered "good story," then they can all kill each other in a gay orgy for all I care - and the sooner the better. Won't watch any "adaptation."

